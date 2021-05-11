Ukrainian girls attend the open-air memorial museum of WW II during Victory Day celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine, 09 May 2021. People of former USSR countries celebrate the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Photo Story – Ukrainians mark the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II
