Photo Story: Ultra orthodox Jews protest in Jerusalem

Mounted police try to disperse Ultra Orthodox Jewish protesters in a religious neighbourhood in Jerusalem, 15 August 2022.

Hundreds of protesters blocked roads during a demonstration against the police’s decision to perform an autopsy of the body of a 4-year-old ultra-Jewish boy who allegedly was killed by a relative.

As in Jewish religious tradition the body is regarded sacred, an autopsy – in case of a crime – is often the cause of controversy between investigating authorities and orthodox relatives of a victim.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN