Photo Story: ‘Umbrella Road’ advertises car-free city center in Bad Mergentheim

Colourful umbrellas hang above a street in Bad Mergentheim, Germany, 14 September 2020.

According to the city of Bad Mergentheim (Main-Tauber-Kreis), the approximately 80 colourful umbrellas hanging up are supposed to ensure a car-free city center.

The so-called ‘Umbrella Road’ stretches the city above the Gaensmarkt (Goose Market) to advertise a new traffic concept in the city centre until the end of October. The city center is to be free from through traffic, except for necessary rides.

Via EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

