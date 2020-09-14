Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Germany, Photo Story

Photo Story: ‘Umbrella Road’ advertises car-free city center in Bad Mergentheim

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Colourful umbrellas hang above a street in Bad Mergentheim, Germany, 14 September 2020.

According to the city of Bad Mergentheim (Main-Tauber-Kreis), the approximately 80 colourful umbrellas hanging up are supposed to ensure a car-free city center.

The so-called ‘Umbrella Road’ stretches the city above the Gaensmarkt (Goose Market) to advertise a new traffic concept in the city centre until the end of October. The city center is to be free from through traffic, except for necessary rides.

Via EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
%d bloggers like this: