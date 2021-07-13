A Yemeni boy reacts as he gets emergency food aid provided by Mona relief agency amid an acute food insecurity, in Sana’a, Yemen, 12 July 2021. The United Nations has warned of alarming risk of famine in war-ridden Yemen in 2021 with 16.2 million people facing a critical lack of food, including 5 million people who face death from hunger and malnutrition and already some half a million living in famine-like conditions, calling on the international community to prevent widespread famine in the Arab country through a rapid funding mechanism supporting food security through in-kind or cash assistance. Yemen has been the scene of devastating war since March 2015 between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis.
Photo Story – UN warns of acute food insecurity in war-ridden Yemen
