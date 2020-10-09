Photo Story: Unique exhibition on Masterpieces of Russian Enamel opens in Moscow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor takes a picture of a jewelled Moscow Kremlin egg made by the Russian jeweller Peter Carl Faberge in 1906 for Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert: Masterpieces of Russian Enamel’ at the exhibition spaces of the Assumption Belfry and Patriarch’s Palace in the Moscow Kremlin Museums, in Moscow, Russia.

For the first time, about four hundred enamelled masterpieces of Russian jewellers and enamellists of the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, from more than twenty museums and private collections, are on show a single exhibition space.

A visitor looks at enamelled Easter eggs made by the Carl Faberge firm, on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel’.

A visitor looks at a jewelled punch set on display in the exhibition.

A visitor looks at a jewelled Moscow Kremlin egg made by the Russian jeweller Peter Carl Faberge in 1906 for Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel’ .

A visitor looks at a jewelled punch set on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel’.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Like this: Like Loading...