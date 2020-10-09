Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Photo Story, Russia

Photo Story: Unique exhibition on Masterpieces of Russian Enamel opens in Moscow

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor takes a picture of a jewelled Moscow Kremlin egg made by the Russian jeweller Peter Carl Faberge in 1906 for Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert: Masterpieces of Russian Enamel’ at the exhibition spaces of the Assumption Belfry and Patriarch’s Palace in the Moscow Kremlin Museums, in Moscow, Russia.

For the first time, about four hundred enamelled masterpieces of Russian jewellers and enamellists of the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, from more than twenty museums and private collections, are on show a single exhibition space.

A visitor looks at enamelled Easter eggs made by the Carl Faberge firm, on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel’.
A visitor looks at a jewelled punch set on display in the exhibition.
A visitor looks at a jewelled Moscow Kremlin egg made by the Russian jeweller Peter Carl Faberge in 1906 for Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel’ .
A visitor looks at a jewelled punch set on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel’.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
%d bloggers like this: