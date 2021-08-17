Photo Story – Unique tomb with half-mummified body discovered in Pompeii

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Archeologists work on a special tomb with a burial chamber in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Italy, 17 August 2021. The tomb features a facade decorated with green plants on a blue background and a room for burial in a period when the bodies of adults were always incinerated in the city. The conditions of conservation of the deceased appear partly mummified, the head covered with white hair, an ear partially preserved, as well as small portions of the tissue that wrapped it.

VIA EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE