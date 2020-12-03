Photo Story: Unusual sculpture unveiled in Melbourne

Reading Time: < 1 minute

General view of a large-scale sculpture of chimpanzee David Greybeard after it’s unveiling in collaboration between Australian visual artist Lisa Roet and wildlife conservation organisation the Jane Goodall Institute Global, outside Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Australia, 03 December 2020.

The statue is modelled on the real-life chimp David Greybeard, who primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall studied in Africa in the 1960s. Her subsequent findings rocked the scientific community and changed everything we thought we knew about these animals.

Via EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

