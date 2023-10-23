Photo Story: US, Japan and South Korea joint air drill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the US Air Force via South Korea Defense Ministry shows US Air force B-52H (C) and US Air Force F-16, South Korea Air Force F-15 and Japanese Air Force F-2 fighter jets during a joint air drill of South Korea, US and Japan, in South Korea.

South Korea, together with Japan and the United States, held a joint aerial exercise near the Korean peninsula on Sunday, the South Korean military said, marking the first such collaboration between the three countries.

The drill aimed to expand the countries’ response capabilities against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, South Korea’s air force said in a statement.

Also on Sunday, South Korean and U.S. navies completed a joint anti-submarine exercise called Silent Shark, the South Korean navy said.

Via EPA-EFE/US AIR FORCE

