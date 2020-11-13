Photo Story: US President Donald Trump cookies in Shanghai

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
An American coffee with a cookie shaped to mimic US President Donald Trump sold under slogan ‘Make Americano Great Again’ in Shanghai, China.
Mr. Xue, cafe owner in Shanghai’s popular French Concession, decided to exploit global interest in US elections by offering American coffee with cookies shaped to imitate current US President Donald Trump.
Mr. Xue sells a cup of coffee and cookie for a 40 RMB (about 5 euro, 5,9 USD) and says that sales are going well, with customers smiling when they see the ‘Make Americano Great Again’ advertising poster.