Photo Story: US President Donald Trump cookies in Shanghai

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An American coffee with a cookie shaped to mimic US President Donald Trump sold under slogan ‘Make Americano Great Again’ in Shanghai, China.

Mr. Xue, cafe owner in Shanghai’s popular French Concession, decided to exploit global interest in US elections by offering American coffee with cookies shaped to imitate current US President Donald Trump.

Mr. Xue sells a cup of coffee and cookie for a 40 RMB (about 5 euro, 5,9 USD) and says that sales are going well, with customers smiling when they see the ‘Make Americano Great Again’ advertising poster.

Via EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Like this: Like Loading...