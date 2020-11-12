Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: US Presidential Inauguration ceremony preparations going as planned

Workers continue construction of the platform and surrounding area for the US Presidential inauguration ceremony, on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA.

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January 2021.

Workers carry material being used to build a staircase as construction of the platform and surrounding area for the US Presidential inauguration ceremony continues on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA.
A fence with signs close off an area where workers continue construction of the platform and surrounding area for the US Presidential inauguration ceremony, on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA.
Workers continue construction of the platform and surrounding area for the US Presidential inauguration ceremony, on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
