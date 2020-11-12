Photo Story: US Presidential Inauguration ceremony preparations going as planned

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers continue construction of the platform and surrounding area for the US Presidential inauguration ceremony, on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA.

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January 2021.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

