UK economy lost more momentum in August, PMI survey shows Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic lost more momentum last month than origi...

Biden warns of ‘unconstitutional chaos’ due to Texas abortion ban A Texas law imposing a near-total ban on abortion that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to stand ...

In Pictures – Over 100 evacuated after fire hits Turin apartment block A large fire broke out at the top of a Turin apartment block on Friday, and five people were slight...

Euro zone business activity strong in Aug but supply issues weighed-PMI Euro zone business activity remained strong last month, despite fears about the Delta variant ...

Italy services activity remained buoyant in August – PMI Italy's services sector recorded another month of steep growth in August, a survey showed on Fr...

German services sector drives growth as recovery persists- PMI Activity in Germany's services sector expanded at a strong pace in August, albeit slightly weak...

Spain’s Fallas fiesta resumes after COVID hiatus, rain damage Heavy rain has dampened the giant paper mache figures lined up for the Fallas festival in the S...

Russian finance ministry to buy $4.5 bln worth of gold, FX in September Russia's finance ministry said on Friday it would buy 14.9 billion roubles ($204.8 million) wor...

Caribbean tourism recovery punctured by new coronavirus spike Just as tourism was beginning to show signs of recovery, the Caribbean has been hit by a new w...