Photo Story: Vaccination drive in Mumbai

Vidya Thakur, dean of Rajawadi Hospital takes the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside the Vaccination Centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 16 January 2021.

One of the world’s biggest and nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive launched by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and aimed at inoculating 30 million people starts in the first drive that includes front line workers like Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) doctors, MBBS students, nurses etc.

EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

