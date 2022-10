Reading Time: < 1 minute

A self-portrait by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh is on display as part of the exhibition ”Van Gogh, masterpieces from the Kroeller-Mueller Museum’ at the Palazzo Bonaparte, in Rome, Italy.

The exhibition will run until 26 March 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

