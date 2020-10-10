Photo Story: Van Gogh’s letters on display in Amsterdam

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Letters written by Vincent van Gogh, are on display to the public in the exhibition ‘Your Loving Vincent’ at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

With the temporary exhibition, the Van Gogh Museum is showing letters from the painter, which rarely come into the open because of their vulnerability.

Vincent van Gogh was not only a talented artist but also an avid letter writer. He wrote compelling letters about all aspects of his life: his dreams and disappointments, his love life, friendships and arguments, and about his battle with his illness.

The exhibition ‘Your loving Vincent’: Van Gogh’s Greatest Letters features a selection of his best letters, displayed alongside world-famous paintings and drawings by Vincent van Gogh such as The Bedroom, The Potato Eaters and The Sower.

Via EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

