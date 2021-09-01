Photo Story – Vigil for US Marine killed at Hamid Karsi Airport during evacuations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A couple wearing United State Marine Corps tee shirts and holding a US Marine flag and candles, listen during a vigil held for fallen United States Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario at the Veterans Stadium in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, 31 August 2021. Rosario, along with 10 fellow Marines, a US Navy corpsman and a US Army soldier, were all killed when a suicide bomber detonated in a crowd that were attempting to evacuate at Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 26 August 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER