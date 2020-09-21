Vidal close to seal Inter deal Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal is on the verge of sealing a move to Inter Milan from Barcelona after...

New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions as it reports zero cases New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auc...

Schools reopen in South Korea under a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes Schools in the South Korean capital Seoul and nearby areas resumed in-person classes for the first ...

Photo Story: Viking Line’s ferry Amorella runs aground in Finland A handout photo made available by the Finnish Coast Guard shows Vinking Line's ferry Amorella after...

Hungary PM Orban endorses U.S. President Trump in November election Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday endorsed Donald Trump in his reelection bid for the...

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ win big at virtual Emmy Awards Quirky feel-good show "Schitt's Creek" and "Watchmen" swept the Emmy awards on Sunday in a live sho...

Pirlo enjoys winning start to coaching career as Juve thump Sampdoria Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo is not out to copy anyone, he said on Sunday after beginning his new ca...

Liverpool and Leicester maintain winning starts Champions Liverpool and Leicester City maintained their winning starts to the Premier League on Sun...

Libyan medics already faced war, now the pandemic is surging there too As the pandemic started to rage through Libya last month, medics working in the war-ravaged country...

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watc...

YouTube reverts to human moderators in fight against misinformation Google’s YouTube has reverted to using more human moderators to vet harmful content after the machi...

Digital security system for containers at the port of Antwerp In Belgium, the Port of Antwerp will introduce a new security system for containers at the port fro...

I’m not perfect – Djokovic loses cool in fit of rage in Italian Open Less than two weeks after being disqualified from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic’s frustration boile...

Emergency tents, restrictions back in Spanish capital as virus cases increase Many residents in Madrid will need a reason to leave their neighborhoods and will face limitations ...

Bars in the Netherlands to start closing early to rein in spread of coronavirus Bars and cafes in the most densely populated regions of the Netherlands will have to close their do...

Moderna sees 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate by year end Moderna Inc announced it was on track to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus v...

How drugmakers can keep their pledge and still deliver an October vaccine surprise As questions mount over whether the United States will authorize a coronavirus vaccine ahead of Nov...

Flurry of activity fuels speculation of North Korea missile test Analysts and security officials say they are watching for signs that North Korea may use an upcomin...