Finland, Photo Story

Photo Story: Viking Line’s ferry Amorella runs aground in Finland

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Finnish Coast Guard shows Vinking Line’s ferry Amorella after running aground in the Aland archipelago in Aland, Finland, 20 Septemper 2020 (issued 21 September 2020).

Nearly 300 people aboard were evacuated.

A handout photo made available by the Finnish Coast Guard shows Vinking Line’s ferry Amorella (L) after running aground in the Aland archipelago in Aland, Finland.
A handout photo made available by the Finnish Coast Guard shows Finnish Coast Guard personnel helping evacuate passengers and crew of the Vinking Line’s ferry Amorella after the ship ran aground in the Aland archipelago in Aland, Finland.

Via EPA-EFE/FINNISH COAST GUARD HANDOUT

