Photo Story – Violence erupts in Brussels after Morocco’s victory

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
General view after clashes between fans of Morocco and riot police in the streets of Brussels, Belgium, 27 November 2022, after the FIFA World Cup 2022 group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Once you're here...

%d bloggers like this: