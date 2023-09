Reading Time: < 1 minute

People are silhouetted against the flames near police vehicles after a large number of cars were set on fire on Ramels vag in Rosengard, in Malmo, Sweden, 04 September 2023.

According to the police’s website, the incident is classified as a violent riot and stone throwing.

Via EPA-EFE/JOHAN NILSSON

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group