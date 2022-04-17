Photo Story: Violent protest in Malmo, Sweden

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Riot police on site while a city bus burns on Vastra Kattarpsvagen on Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, 17 April 2022.

The unrest in Malmo has continued after Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party Tight Course, held a demonstration at Skanegarden near the Oresund Bridge. Paludan had received permission for a gathering in Landskrona, but the police moved the demonstration to Malmo.

A number of counter-protests against planned demonstrations by Paludan, some of which were cancelled, in Swedish cities have turned violent.

Via EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson