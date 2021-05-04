Aerial view of the Virgen de los Dolores Temple in Zangarro community, Guanajuato state, Mexico, 02 May 2021 (Issued 03 May 2021). Virgen de los Dolores (Our lady of Sorrows) temple, built in 1898, was flooded 40 years ago to build a dam. Heavy drought in the region has exposed its structure again.
Photo Story – Virgen de los Dolores Temple in Zangarro community exposed due to drought
