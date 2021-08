Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors attend a preview of ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,’ a digitally projected exhibit of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh’s most beloved art work, in Washington, DC, USA, 10 August 2021. The exhibit, which runs for six months, displays more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections.

VIA EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO