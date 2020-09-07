Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story, The Netherlands

Photo Story: VOC ship Amsterdam leaves for overhaul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With the help of tugboats, the VOC (Dutch East India Company) ship Amsterdam leaves its place next to the Maritime Museum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in the night from 06 to 07 September 2020.

The ship, a replica of the Oost-Indievaarder Amsterdam, needed overhaul, and therefore entered the dock for the necessary works.

The Amsterdam was an 18th-century VOC vessel which was used as a cargo ship. The Amsterdam has been moored next the National Maritime Museum since 1991. This boat is a replica – the original was wrecked during a violent storm on its way to the Far East in 1749.

EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
