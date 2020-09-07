Photo Story: VOC ship Amsterdam leaves for overhaul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With the help of tugboats, the VOC (Dutch East India Company) ship Amsterdam leaves its place next to the Maritime Museum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in the night from 06 to 07 September 2020.

The ship, a replica of the Oost-Indievaarder Amsterdam, needed overhaul, and therefore entered the dock for the necessary works.

The Amsterdam was an 18th-century VOC vessel which was used as a cargo ship. The Amsterdam has been moored next the National Maritime Museum since 1991. This boat is a replica – the original was wrecked during a violent storm on its way to the Far East in 1749.

Via EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN

