A visitor looks at art pieces on display at the exhibition ‘Warhol – The American Dream Factory ‘ in Liege, Belgium.

The exhibition brings together Andy Warhol’s most famous works, from the world’s greatest museums and premier private collections and runs from 02 October until 28 October 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

