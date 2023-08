Reading Time: < 1 minute

Danish emergency services and passersby look at a fallen tree close to the amusement park Tivoli after a heavy storm hit Copenhagen, Denmark, 07 August 2023.

Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has issued warnings for heavy rains, risk of local cloudbursts and storm-strength gusts of wind for all of the country.

Via EPA-EFE/NILS MEILVANG

