Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors observe pieces of the exhibition ‘Watermelons and color: the legacy of Rufino Tamayo’, on the esplanade of the Santander Performing Arts Complex in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

With 33 large-format pieces of watermelon, artists from Mexico and three other countries come together in an exhibition to pay homage to the Mexican painter Rufino Tamayo, considered one of the pillars of muralism and plastic art of the 20th century.

Via EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

