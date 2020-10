Reading Time: < 1 minute

The wax figure of US President Donald Trump has been ‘quarantined’ at Madame Tussauds by putting a face mask and a placard in the window of Tussauds on the Dam, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The step was taken after Trump and his wife Melania were infected with the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2.

The wax figure of US President Donald Trump at Madame Tussauds, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Via EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

