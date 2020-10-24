Photo Story – We may be weary but remain strong. It may be stormy now but it cannot rain forever!

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
As the second wave pummels over Malta health practitioners continue their work incessantly.
On a Facebook post published on Friday, emergency physician Jonathan Joslin shared a photo of an emergency department health pracitioner who is visibly tired, perhaps lost in thoughts yet resilient in her duties at the frontline of the second covid-19 wave which took over Malta.
A photo which depicts a moment of spiritual self-isolation from the heaviness and the mental strain.
Malta, over the past month has witnessed a surge in the number of cases.
After a relatively successful management of the first wave, where the country kept the numbers very low, the second wave has hit the island’s shores early and a number of restrictive measures started to be introduced. Medical practitioners and healthcare professionals often found themselves on the ‘opposing’ side of other cohorts of Malta’s socio-economic debate in view of the economic pressures which also needed redress.
The country’s total of cases, this week, has surpassed the 5,000 mark.