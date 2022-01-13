Photo story: Weather front ‘Diomedes’ causes floods in Thessaly region in Greece

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Α van is stuck in the mud in a flooded farm in the village of Palamas near Karditsa city, in Thessaly, central Greece.

The weather front named ‘Diomedes’ which is affecting the entire region of Thessaly and the Sporades Islands, while severe nonstop rainfall over the area of Mt. Pilion has caused significant problems there.

According to the National Observatory of Athens/Meteo.gr station at Portaria, 340mm of rainfall was recorded in 16 hours alone, which is equivalent to one year’s rainfall in Athens.

Via EPA-EFE/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS