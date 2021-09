Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the Celestial Church of Christ, popularly known as the white garment church, perform a spiritual prayer at the seashore of the Atlantic in Lagos, Nigeria, 01 September 2021. The white garment church members, as they are popularly known, go to the seashore as part of their religious practices for deliverance from terminal diseases and spiritual healings. It is an age-long spiritual practice believed to be unique and bible-based.

VIA EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE