Photo Story: White Night Festival in Riga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People view a 3-D installation named ‘Museum of the Moon’ by British artist Luke Jerram during the fifteenth White Night Festival in Riga, Latvia on Saturday evening.

White Night in Riga is part of an international project called European White Nights launched by five European capitals – Brussels, Madrid, Paris, Riga and Rome – currently joining cities in the world.

The idea of White Night is to make timeless art more accessible to residents, one night a year involving diverse works of art.

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Like this: Like Loading...