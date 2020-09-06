Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Latvia, Photo Story

Photo Story: White Night Festival in Riga

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

People view a 3-D installation named ‘Museum of the Moon’ by British artist Luke Jerram during the fifteenth White Night Festival in Riga, Latvia on Saturday evening.

White Night in Riga is part of an international project called European White Nights launched by five European capitals – Brussels, Madrid, Paris, Riga and Rome – currently joining cities in the world.

The idea of White Night is to make timeless art more accessible to residents, one night a year involving diverse works of art.

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
%d bloggers like this: