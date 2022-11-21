Photo story: Winter weather hits eastern Jutland, Denmark 21st November 202221st November 20221 Min Read HomeNewsEuropeEurope - ScandinaviaDenmarkPhoto story: Winter weather hits eastern Jutland, Denmark Reading Time: < 1 minute A truck passes a snow-covered vehicle as the snowy weather hits eastern Jutland in Denmark. Via EPA-EFE/BO AMSTRUP Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Denmark Once you're here... Photo story: The Champs-Elysees lights up for Christmas Cde21st November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde20th November 2022 Photo Story – Returning to Kherson after Russian troops withdrawal Cde20th November 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Zalesie, Poland Cde20th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde19th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde18th November 2022 Photo story: Festival of Lights at Jardin des Plantes in Paris Cde18th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde17th November 2022 Photo Story: Christmas Garden opens at Botanic Garden in Berlin Cde17th November 2022