Photo Story: Women’s Strike against the tightening of the abortion law in Warsaw

People take part in the ‘Women’s Strike’ protest against the tightening of the abortion law in Warsaw, Poland, on 28 January 2021. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on 27 January published its verdict from October 2020 that laws currently permitting abortion due to fetal defects are unconstitutional. Under the new rules, terminations will be permitted only in cases of rape and incest, or when the mother’s life or health is endangered. Mass protests against the tightening of the abortion law broke out throughout Poland with thousands of people protesting against tightening the abortion law.

