Dozens of workers in the hotel sector gather in front of the headquarters of the Prefecture of Milan to claim their rights during the health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Milan, Italy, 15 January 2021.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to sign an ordinance making most of Italy an ‘orange zone’ under Italy’s tiered system of restrictions based on each region’s risk of COVID-19 contagion, sources said.

EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

