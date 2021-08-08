Photo Story: World Equestrian Archery Day celebrations in Hungary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Archers shoot together to create a rain of arrows during a festival called Rain of Arrows celebrating the World Equestrian Archery Day on Saturday in Kassai Valley, in Kaposmero, Hungary.

According to the website of Lajos Kassai, the founder of the modern version of equestrian archery, participants of the festival summon a battle of the 10th century, attended by a large number of traditional infantry and cavalry. By shooting together, they are supposed to symbolize the importance of togetherness and respect for ancestors.

Via EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga