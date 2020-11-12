Photo Story: World record attempt for the ‘Longest ride through tunnel of fire’ in Bangalore

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh (L) belonging to the ‘ASC Tornadoes’ daredevil bike team comes out from the fire after his bike skidded during a world record attempt for the ‘Longest ride through tunnel of fire’ held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India.
According to the report, the record was achieved by Shivam Singh through tunnel fire recording 127 meters. The existing record was 120.40 meter by Enrico Schoeman and Andre de Kock both from South Africa on 05 September 2014.
Member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh (2-L) belonging to the ‘ASC Tornadoes’ daredevil bike team comes out from the fire.
Captain Shivam Singh prepares for theworld record attempt for the ‘Longest ride through tunnel of fire’ held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India.
Via EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
12th November 2020
Students in Malta have reported an above average ease of access to most substances of abuse, including alcohol, cannabis, MDMA and cocaine.
They also reported spending more time on social media and playing digital games while they admitted to bei...
12th November 2020
Cannabis should not be legalised the government has been told by the head of the state social welfare agency as he urged the authorities to listen to science.
The latest rebuke towards government’s electoral pledge was sounded by A...
12th November 2020
Sources close to the investigation related to the messages found on Yorgen Fenech’s mobile phone told Newsbook.com.mt that Keith Schembri, former Chief of Staff during Muscat’s prime ministership, and Yorgen Fenech, former Tumas Group supremo exchan...
12th November 2020
Every child who goes to free childcare costs the Government around €4,000 a year. This was stated by the CEO of JobsPlus Alexia Vella to the members of the Public Accounts Parliamentary Committee which has continued to discuss the audit of the syste...
12th November 2020
Netherlands-based lender Rabobank will close roughly half its local branch offices in coming years to cut costs as clients switch to digital banking, it said on Thursday.
Rabobank said it hopes to relocate employees to other locations and avoid j...
12th November 2020
Updated 1745- News Portal Briefing
MaltaToday reports that the social welfare chief has urged the government to re-think cannabis legislation.
Times of Malta reports that Students in Malta have easier than average access to most drugs
Newsb...
12th November 2020
Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, said on Thursday it has made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, and would soon begin making Novavax's rival shot, as they both seek regulatory approval.
Se...
12th November 2020
Euro zone industrial production unexpectedly declined in September, driven chiefly by a sharp fall in the output of durable consumer goods, sounding a negative note to a quarter that had begun strongly.
The European Union's statistics office Euro...
12th November 2020
Rules to slow spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany will remain for a long time but new infection numbers can be brought down if "we pull ourselves together", the head of the country's Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on...
12th November 2020
A member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh (L) belonging to the 'ASC Tornadoes' daredevil bike team comes out from the fire after his bike skidded during a world record attempt for the 'Longest ride through tunnel of fire' h...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related