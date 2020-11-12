Photo Story: World record attempt for the ‘Longest ride through tunnel of fire’ in Bangalore

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh (L) belonging to the ‘ASC Tornadoes’ daredevil bike team comes out from the fire after his bike skidded during a world record attempt for the ‘Longest ride through tunnel of fire’ held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India.

According to the report, the record was achieved by Shivam Singh through tunnel fire recording 127 meters. The existing record was 120.40 meter by Enrico Schoeman and Andre de Kock both from South Africa on 05 September 2014.

Member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh (2-L) belonging to the ‘ASC Tornadoes’ daredevil bike team comes out from the fire.

Captain Shivam Singh prepares for theworld record attempt for the ‘Longest ride through tunnel of fire’ held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India.

Via EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

