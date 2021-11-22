Preloader

Photo Story – XXXVI World Youth Day at the Vatican

Clergymen attend the Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis on the ‘Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ King of the Universe,’ on the XXXVI World Youth Day (WYD), in Saint Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, 21 November 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

