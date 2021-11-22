Clergymen attend the Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis on the ‘Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ King of the Universe,’ on the XXXVI World Youth Day (WYD), in Saint Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, 21 November 2021.
Photo Story – XXXVI World Youth Day at the Vatican
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
