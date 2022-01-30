Photo Story: ‘Yves Saint Laurent aux musees’ exhibition in Paris

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A dress (R) by French designer Yves Saint Laurent to tribute to Pop Art, and artworks by American artist Etel Adnan, on display during the exhibition ‘Yves Saint Laurent aux musees’ at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France.

The ‘Yves Saint Laurent aux musees’ exhibition runs from 29 January to 15 May 2022 taking place in six Parisian museums: Centre Pompidou, Paris Museum of Modern Art, Louvre Museum, Musee d’Orsay, Musee National Picasso-Paris and Musee Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

It illustrates the continuity and deep unity of the links that the couturier weaves with art and with French public collections.

Via EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra