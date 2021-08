Wildfires continue to ravage the American West The U.S. Forest Service said it's operating in crisis mode, fully deploying firefighters and ma...

German CDU’s poll lead slips again, Laschet’s rating slumps before Sept election Support for Germany's governing Christian Democrats fell further in an opinion poll published, ...

Photo: Third anniversary of the Morandi Bridge tragedy in Genoa A moment in the ceremony marking the third anniversary of the Morandi Bridge collapse, in Geno...

US issues terrorism alert to warn COVID measures and 9/11 anniversary could spark violent attacks The upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the reimposition of coronavirus restrictions could sp...

China’s new locally transmitted COVID cases down for the 4th straight day China on Saturday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Aug. 13, down for the ...

India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours India reported 38,667 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement s...

Death toll from Turkish Black Sea floods surpasses 30 Emergency workers battled to relieve flood-hit areas of Turkey's Black Sea region, as the death...

London court orders Binance to trace cryptocurrency hackers London's High Court has ordered Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, t...

One dead, two missing as torrential rains slam Japan, risk alerts broadened One woman was dead and two other people were missing on Saturday after torrential rains touched...