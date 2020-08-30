PhotoStory – Extreme conditions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Austrian ice swimmer Josef Koeberl sits in an ice cold glacier water, with the Tuxer Ferner in the background, at Hintertux Glacier at a hight of more than 2,600 meters (8530 feet) above sea level, near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 29 August 2020 (issued 30 August 2020).

Austrian ice swimmer Josef Koeberl will attempt to break his own world record of 2 hours and 08 minutes and 47 seconds in the category ‘Longest Duration Full Body Contact With Ice’ on 05 September 2020. Therefore he accustoms his body to freezing temperatures by sitting in ice water in his bathtub, applying cold pads and swimming in glacier’s melt water.

EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

