PhotoStory – Querdenker ‘Lateral thinkers movement’ protest in Stuttgart

A protester wears a lace panty as a face mask replacement over his face during a demonstration held by the ‘Querdenker’ (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government’s coronavirus restrictions in Stuttgart, Germany, 03 April 2021. Stuttgart is the center of the ‘Querdenker’ movement, founded by entrepreneur Michael Ballweg, as the broadest possible grouping against the government’s COVID-19 measures. The police is deployed with several hundred units while thousands are protesting.

EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

