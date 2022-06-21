PHOTOSTORY: Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice near Stonehenge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Stonehenge’s magnificent stone circle reopened for summer solstice festivities on Monday, after two years of Covid restrictions, drawing tens of thousands of pagans, healers, nature lovers, and partygoers back to Salisbury Plain.

The sun rises behind the stones during summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 21 June 2022. The annual festival attracts hundreds of people to the 5,000-year-old stone circle to mark the longest day in the northern hemisphere EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa10024864 The sun rises behind the stones during summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 21 June 2022. The annual festival attracts hundreds of people to the 5,000-year-old stone circle to mark the longest day in the northern hemisphere EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL