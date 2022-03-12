PL launches manifesto while PN outlines tram proposal / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 12 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PL launches electoral manifesto

The Labour Party has launched its electoral programme for the general election due in two weeks time. The programme includes 1,000 proposals, some of which had already been launched during the first two weeks of the campaign and a number of new ones. A major plan announced in the programme identifies towns and villages that need an economic boost. Such localities will get special investment incentives for startsups, restoration and first-time buyers. A number of tax incentives, for businesses and individuals was also included. (Times of Malta)

PN outlines tram proposal

The Nationalist Party’s proposal for a trackless trams system will cost €2.8 billion and willbe completed by 2027, Bernard Grech has claimed. Addressing a press briefing, he said that the trackless trams system will cost €2.8 billion and will be completed by 2027. The metro system is estimated to cost €6.2 billion and will be completed by 2042. Grech said that the trackless tram would only include Malta, and would cover 48 localities. Among other transport proposals, the Nationalist Party pledged to offer a €10,000 grant over five years to encourage families to get rid of their car, provided they do not buy another one during that period.[Maltatoday]

ADPD pushes move towards sustainable energy

he need to move towards sustainable energy has never been clearer, as sanctions imposed on Russia are expected to lead to fuel scarcity, candidates from ADPD – The Green Party said on Friday during a press conference. “Putin’s war is clearly showing us that the use of gas as a transitory fuel is obsolete and our insistence on its use is a huge mistake. Even nuclear energy has become more of a threat,” Chairman Carmel Cacopardo said.

Covid-19 Update: Another 139 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight as the number of cases in hospital rose to 49. Statistics published by the health ministry show that 68 people recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1,149.