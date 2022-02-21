PL, PN promise major investments in economy, environment in first electoral pledges / Malta News Briefing – Monday 21 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Political parties launch first proposal as electoral campaign kicks off

Political parties dished out the first official proposals with the election campaign kicking off on Sunday, after the PM announced 26th March as the polling date. The Labour Party placed the environment at the heart of its proposals, saying it will be investing €700 million over seven years in “green lungs” for urban spaces that would ensure residents would not need to drive their car to spend some time in an open public space. Speaking on Sunday, the Prime Minister also promised a reduction in taxes, by widening tax bands that would see workers and self-employed take home at least an extra €255 every year, up to a maximum of €365. The third proposal would see a drop from 35% to 25% in the corporate tax rate for the first €250,000.

On the other hand, the Nationalist Party said it will invest €1 billion to create 10 new economic sectors to help the Maltese economy. Opposition leader Bernard Grech addressed the first activity following the election date annoucement, addressing party supporters in front of Dar Centrali on Sunday evening: “I am at your service and not after power. I want to serve the people of this country. My dream is to have a country that we are proud of and which believes in its people. We want to create a country which encourages its people to be the best they can be, where, from the most ambitious to the most vulnerable are given all the help they need to reach their goals,” Grech said. (Times of Malta/Independent)

Parliament dissolved

President George Vella officially dissolved Parliament on Sunday, following Prime Minister Robert Abela’s election annoucement for 26 March.

Abela visited the President at San Anton Palace to formally recommend the dissolution of Parliament, after the earlier announcement in Floriana. Abela also presided over a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and Parliamentary Group just after announcing the dissolution of Parliament. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

Two men died while positive with COVID-19 overnight as health authorities detected 77 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The victims were aged 70 and 87. The death toll has now reached 596.