Planning Authority approves Pembroke megadevelopment: The Headline – The Times

The Times leads with the approval of the City Centre project in Pembroke by the Planning Authority Board on Thursday. Four members voted in favour and three against while five members recused themselves over potential conflict of interest. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pa-approves-db-project-with-slightest-of-majorities.878300

The paper quotes an unpublished report by the Auditor General raising questions about an increase in engagement of metre readers by utility company ARMS after it introduced smart metres that do the readings automatically. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/audit-office-questions-doubling-of-arms-staff.878405

