PM Abela raises alarm on climate change impact on small states / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 3 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM Abela raises alarm on climate change impact on small states

PM Robert Abela raised the alarm on climate change’s impact on small states, telling the COP26 conference that Malta was ready to share the country’s experiences and lessons to help other small island developing states achieve a fair and successful decarbonised economy. Addressing world leaders in Glasgow, the PM highlighted how island states are increasingly “being battered by climatic extremes” and are “in grave danger”.

“This is why Malta is committed to offering its assistance to small island developing states. We share similar risks. We live common circumstances”, Abela said, while also announcing that Malta will double its contribution to the green climate fund in solidarity with developing countries facing disproportionate impacts from climate change. The PM insisted that it was a shared responsibility to find and implement solutions.

“Ones that give our children hope for a better future and the serenity of mind that we are committed to walk the talk with real global collaboration”, Abela said. (Maltatoday).

Imported Covid-19 cases on the rise

The proportion of COVID-19 cases imported from outside Malta has increased and now accounts for a third of all reported infections, according to Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci. Writing on The Times of Malta, Gauci noted that while virus numbers remain low overall, a growing number are among people who have recently arrived in the country. Imported cases accounted for a fifth of all cases in the third week of October, rising to a third by the last week of the month. Gauci explained the increase “could be a reflection of what is happening in other countries, where the number of cases is increasing”. (The Times of Malta)

CoE delegations calls for systemic reforms

A Council of Europe delegation reporting on developments in Malta emphasised that additional systemic reforms and changes are necessary to address the deficiencies and shortcomings highlighted by the Venice Commission and the Independent Public Inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. They noted the public inquiry’s conclusion that Malta had a culture of impunity and of tolerance for corruption and conflict of interest, which cannot be addressed by legislative changes only, but requires a change of attitude and behaviour on the part of all concerned. The delegation also called for a profound reform of the Maltese Parliament with the aim of considerably strengthening parliamentary oversight of the executive.