Four persons arrested in connection with Farrugia murder / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 14 April 2022

Updated 1208 – Mid-Day Briefing

Covid self-test kits cannot be sold for now – Medicines Authority: Pharmacists have been told to stop selling COVID self-testing kits immediately, just days after a legal notice authorising their sale was passed into law. Kits cannot be sold until the Malta Medicines Authority issues a list of brands that it has certified as safe for sale, the authority said. However, the authority insisted that the process will be concluded within weeks. [Times of Malta]

Four persons arrested in connection with Farrugia murder: Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with the murder of 62-year-old Mario Farrugia, who was found dead in the trunk of his car, the police said. The arrests were made on Wednesday evening after police raids on three properties. The police said that forensic evidence led to the arrest of four individuals. Searches were made in properties in Attard, Msida and Mosta. One man was arrested in Attard, a man and a woman in Msida and another woman in Mosta. [Maltatoday]

Farrugia to retain Speaker role: Anġlu Farrugia will carry on in his role of Speaker for a third term, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed on Thursday. Speaking to the media, PM Robert Abela praised Farrugia for his role in important reforms over the last nine years including administrative autonomy for parliament. “For this reason, I believe there should be no change in who occupies the role of Speaker”. Earlier this week, Farrugia had publicly expressed his interest to retain the role.

Morning Briefing

PM appoints two new Parliamentary Secretaries

PM Robert Abela completed his Cabinet by appointing two women as parliamentary secretaries, one elected through casual elections and the other through the gender mechanism. Rebecca Buttigieg will be parliamentary secretary for reforms and equality within the Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality Ministry. Alicia Bugeja Said will be parliamentary secretary responsible for fisheries, aquaculture and animal rights within the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights. Buttigieg was a former communications coordinator within the same ministry, while Bugeja Said is former director of the fisheries department. They are expected to be sworn in later today. (Times of Malta)

PN parliamentary group makes first appointments

The Nationalist Party parliamentary group has chosen Robert Cutajar as its secretary in a meeting held on Tuesday evening after the electoral process came to an end. Cutajar, who was PN Whip in the last legislature, takes over the role from Karol Aquilina. The party has also elected thirteen MPs to serve on its executive, which will convene in the coming days to decide on the timeline of events for the leadership election that will start with a general council expected to be held later this month. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 cases declined after Malta reported 408 new cases and 702 recoveries overnight. Two people died, taking the tally to 669 according to authorities.