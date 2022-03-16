PM denies wage supplement to be paid back / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 16 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM denies wage supplement to be paid back

Prime Minister Robert Abela has played down claims by the Nationalist Party that businesses who receive the wage supplement will be indebted to the government. “What we gave to business and workers, is theirs and will remain theirs,” Abela told supporters at a Labour Party event held in Hamrun. The PM was replying to claims by Opposition leader Bernard Grech that businesses who received the wage supplement during the pandemic, will have to pay it back. [Maltatoday]

PN against forced Union membership

It is not acceptable to force workers to join a union, PN Leader Bernard Grech has said. “While we will continue to explain the importance of joining a union should people want, as it is better that workers are represented as they would have a stronger position and could fight for better wages and conditions, it is not acceptable to force workers to be members of a union. We believe that which is found in the constitution, that everyone has a basic right to join a union, but are not forced to join.” [Independent]

No need for interconnector with North Africa – Dalli

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli does not believe Malta needs to consider building an electricity interconnector or gas pipeline to North Africa. “Italy already has pipelines with Algeria and the East Adriatic through Sicily and its southern region of Puglia, so when we will be sourcing energy from Sicily with the second interconnector, we will naturally be tapping into these energy sources as well,” she said at a Labour presser. [Times of Malta]

Covid-19 Update: The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to creep up, reaching 194, but tHE number of cases referred to hospital remained relatively constant, at 43. Two patients are in intensive care. During the last 24 hours, two persons passed away.