PM does not rule out extension of supplement / Malta News Briefing – Friday 14 January 2022

PM does not rule out extension of supplement

The Covid-19 wage supplement will be extended to February and, if requered, even until March and April, Prime Minister Robert Abela while meeting the Chamber of SMEs. A number of sectors have made such calls in recent weeks as the Omicron variant put dampened recovery. “This is the time to show how resilient we truly are as a country. The wage supplement will remain for as long as needed”, the PM said.

Government publishes official ‘venue list’ for 17th Jan measures

Authorities have published the list of places where a vaccine certificate will be mandatory from Monday.

This will be needed for bars and nightclubs, restaurants, każini, snack bars, cinemas, pools, spas and saunas, gyms and fitness centres, wowling alleys

theatres, casinos, gaming parlours and bingo halls and venues hosting any other organised event. Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the new measure will mean restaurants no longer need to keep a distance of two metres between tables and can go back to pre-pandemic capacities. They must still, however, close by 1am. (Times of Malta)

Aquilina charged with rape and murder, but police say no link with victim

Abner Aquilina, 20, from Żejtun has been charged on Thursday evening with the rape and murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska. Prosecutors said that Aquilina held the woman against her will, raping the woman and ultimately murdering her. In a press conference held earlier, a spokesperson for the police said that “it results from the investigation that the case was not premeditated. There was not specific target, no particular gender was targeted, nor was the victim specifically targeted.” Police said there was no prior link between the suspect and the victim. Aquilina pleaded not guilty. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: Malta’s Covid-19 death tally reached the 500-mark after four persons passed away over the past 24 hours. They were aged between 71 and 93. 462 new cases were reported, with 1261 recoveries, meaning an active case tally of 12,301.

