PM drops M’scala marina plans / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 23 February 2022

PM drops Marsascala marina plans

PM Robert Abela said that the controbersial plans to develop a yacht marina in Marsascala will be shelved. Speaking at an electoral event in the locality, Abela said that he had discussed the matter with his cabinet colleagues, who were also concerned. “We considered all of this. And the best decision is for this project to stop at once,” he said to widespread applause at a Labour event held in the southern town. “We listened and we learned.” The Labour leader also promised that land earmarked for the American University of Malta at Żonqor Point would be returned to the people within the first 100 days of a new Labour government if elected.

Do not be afraid to show your support – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech called on people to not be afraid in showing their support to the Nationalist Party.

“Yes, people have spoken to me, telling me they are afraid to say who they will be voting for out of fear of repercussions, but I tell them do not be afraid to speak out,” he said. “These people will be alone in the voting booth, and they will make their voice heard.” Speaking at a political event in St Julian’s Grech said that the PN has the credibility to create new sectors in the country, referencing the party’s electoral pledge to invest €1 billion in the creation of new economic sectors.

Covid-19 Update: A 46-year-old woman died while COVID-positive overnight as 90 new cases were reported. There were 91 new recoveries and 50 people are in Mater Dei hospital, 3 of whom are in the ITU.