PM highlights certainty and stability in budget response / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 2 November 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 1100

PM highlights certainty and stability in budget response

Prime Minister Robert Abela pushed home certainty and stability as his key messages in his response to the budget speech and the Opposition Leader’s response the day before. Abela placed emphasis on the cost of living insisting that his government will continue to “protect” people from inflation sweeping the globe. “To move forward we have to protect people from inflation, to help those who are in the need the most, to continue supporting our children, and to improve people’s quality of life,” he said. The PM, remarking on a number of initiatives intended to support the most vulnerable persons, said people know the country is being led by a government with a “social soul”.

Ombudsman says that failure to appoint a replacement creates uncertainty and demotivation

Outgoing Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud said that the failure to appoint a replacement for him is creating “uncertainty and demotivation” within his Office. In a report tabled in Parliament, Mifsud noted how it has been over a year since he was supposed to be replaced by a new nominee, his term having expired in March of last year. The Opposition has repeatedly accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of failing to hold consultations for this post as well as that of Standards Commissioner. Mifsud also turned his guns on the public service, saying certain entities view the ombudsman as an obstacle to the running of their departments that they have to tolerate against their will.

Morning Briefing

Students to pay flat rate after student uproar

The company behind the parking lot at University’s Campus Hub has given in to student discontent reverting prices to a flat rate of €3 as from Wednesday. Other users, including University staff, will continue to pay the full rates unveiled last week. The company’s CEO, Chris Vassallo, admitting that the hefty increase – up to three times current rates were a mistake. Prior to the increases, Campus Residence Malta Ltd, an entity formed between the Vassallo Group, the University of Malta and the Malta University Holding Company Ltd, which manages the university’s commercial assets – had been charging a flat rate of €2.

AirMalta had 90% seat load in Summer

Air Malta reported a positive summer with data showing that the national airline also transported 1.1 million passengers in only five months. The airline confirmed that it had achieved unprecedented levels of seat occupancy between June and October. The airline had a seat load factor in access of 90% across the entire network. CEO David Curmi said that “we stood by our belief that it is better to give our customers confidence that they will travel as opposed to enforced flight cancellations leaving customers stranded with no alternative travel options available,” he said.

60% of over 55s get Covid and influenza vaccines

60% of persons aged over 55 have taken both Covid and influenza vaccines, the Health Minister said. The vaccines, which are now open to all the population, are still being pushed by authorities, with Chris Fearne saying that despite that the pandemic is over, the Omicron virus is till among us and new cases are emerging each day that may affect the individual’s health.

